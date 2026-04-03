Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Pirates On April 3

Henderson is hitting for a .160 BA, .250 OBP and .320 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.