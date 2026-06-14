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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Padres On June 14

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .294 OBP and .417 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 39 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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