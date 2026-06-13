Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Padres On June 13

Henderson is hitting for a .226 BA, .293 OBP and .421 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 38 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

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