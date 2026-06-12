Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Padres On June 12

Henderson is hitting for a .218 BA, .284 OBP and .405 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 36 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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