Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Nationals On May 17

Henderson is hitting for a .199 BA, .256 OBP and .393 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 23 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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