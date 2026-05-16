Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Nationals On May 16

Henderson is hitting for a .202 BA, .256 OBP and .399 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 23 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (1-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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