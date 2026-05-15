Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Nationals On May 15

Henderson is hitting for a .197 BA, .253 OBP and .393 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 23 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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