Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Marlins On May 6

Henderson is hitting for a .208 BA, .270 OBP and .443 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 23 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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