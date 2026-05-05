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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Henderson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .208 BA, .272 OBP and .451 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 23 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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