Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Henderson is hitting for a .208 BA, .272 OBP and .451 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 23 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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