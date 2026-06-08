Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Mariners On June 8

Henderson is hitting for a .222 BA, .279 OBP and .418 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 35 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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