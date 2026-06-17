Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 17

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .293 OBP and .413 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 39 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.