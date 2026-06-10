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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 10

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .282 OBP and .411 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 35 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send George Kirby (5-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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