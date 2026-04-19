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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Guardians On April 19

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Henderson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .213 BA, .283 OBP and .506 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 14 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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