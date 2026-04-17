Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 17

Henderson is hitting for a .213 BA, .289 OBP and .500 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 13 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (0-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.38 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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