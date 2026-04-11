Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Giants On April 11

Henderson is hitting for a .245 BA, .344 OBP and .585 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored 10 runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (16th in MLB). Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Logan Webb (1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

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