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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Giants On April 11

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Henderson has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .245 BA, .344 OBP and .585 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored 10 runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (16th in MLB). Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Logan Webb (1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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