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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Giants On April 10

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Henderson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .245 BA, .339 OBP and .551 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Landen Roupp (1-1) starts for the Giants, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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