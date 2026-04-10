Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Giants On April 10

Henderson is hitting for a .245 BA, .339 OBP and .551 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Landen Roupp (1-1) starts for the Giants, his third this season.

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