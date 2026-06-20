Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Dodgers On June 20

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .292 OBP and .424 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 41 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.