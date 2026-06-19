Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Dodgers On June 19

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .292 OBP and .416 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 40 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Roki Sasaki (3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.