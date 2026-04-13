Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 13

Henderson is hitting for a .242 BA, .338 OBP and .581 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .919 and he has scored 12 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (16th in MLB). Henderson has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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