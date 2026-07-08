Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Cubs On July 8

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .295 OBP and .404 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 51 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Colin Rea gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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