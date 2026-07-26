FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Braves On July 26

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .294 OBP and .407 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 61 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News