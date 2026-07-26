Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Braves On July 26

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .294 OBP and .407 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 61 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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