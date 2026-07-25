Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Braves On July 25

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .294 OBP and .401 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 60 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (6-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

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