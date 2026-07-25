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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Braves On July 25

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Henderson has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .294 OBP and .401 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 60 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (6-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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