Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Braves On July 24

Henderson is hitting for a .225 BA, .296 OBP and .405 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 60 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a triple against the Red Sox.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.