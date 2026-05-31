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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 31

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Henderson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .215 BA, .271 OBP and .423 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 30 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Spencer Miles (2-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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