Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 31

Henderson is hitting for a .215 BA, .271 OBP and .423 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 30 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Spencer Miles (2-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.