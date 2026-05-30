Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 30

Henderson is hitting for a .215 BA, .268 OBP and .426 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 30 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.