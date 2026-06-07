Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Blue Jays On June 7

Henderson is hitting for a .225 BA, .282 OBP and .424 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 35 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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