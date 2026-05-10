Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Athletics On May 10

Henderson is hitting for a .204 BA, .264 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 23 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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