Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Astros On July 19

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .288 OBP and .394 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 56 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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