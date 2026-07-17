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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Astros On July 17

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .294 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 55 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 3 for 5 with an RBI against the Royals.

Peter Lambert (8-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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