Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Astros On July 17

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .294 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 55 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 3 for 5 with an RBI against the Royals.

Peter Lambert (8-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.

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