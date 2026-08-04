Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Angels On Aug. 4

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .291 OBP and .396 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 63 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.98 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.