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Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Face White Sox On March 31

Griffin Conine and the Miami Marlins will face the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Conine has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Conine had a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .418 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .732 and he scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in eight runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

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