Griffin Conine And Marlins Play White Sox On April 1

Conine had a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .418 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .732 and he scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in eight runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Shane Smith (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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