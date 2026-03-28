Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Rockies On March 28
Griffin Conine and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Conine has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Conine had a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .418 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .732 and he scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.
Michael Lorenzen will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.