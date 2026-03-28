Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Rockies On March 28

Conine had a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .418 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .732 and he scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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