Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Reds On Aug. 16

Conine is hitting for a .273 BA, .368 OBP and .553 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .920 and he has scored 26 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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