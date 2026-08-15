Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Reds On Aug. 15

Conine is hitting for a .274 BA, .367 OBP and .561 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 26 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (5-11) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

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