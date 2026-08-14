Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Reds On Aug. 14

Conine is hitting for a .279 BA, .373 OBP and .571 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored 26 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

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