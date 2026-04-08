Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Reds On April 8

Conine is hitting for a .250 BA, .368 OBP and .500 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored four runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (0-0) starts for the Reds, his third of the season.

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