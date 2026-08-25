Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 25

Conine is hitting for a .261 BA, .358 OBP and .522 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 30 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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