Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 25
Griffin Conine and the Miami Marlins will take on the Boston Red Sox at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Conine has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Conine is hitting for a .261 BA, .358 OBP and .522 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 30 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.
Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.