Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Pirates On Aug. 13

Conine is hitting for a .276 BA, .371 OBP and .572 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored 26 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with a double, a home run and an RBI) in his previous appearance against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.