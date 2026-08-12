Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 12

Conine is hitting for a .267 BA, .353 OBP and .540 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 23 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.