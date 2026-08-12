Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 12
Griffin Conine and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Conine has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Conine is hitting for a .267 BA, .353 OBP and .540 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 23 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Carmen Mlodzinski gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.