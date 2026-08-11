Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Pirates On Aug. 11

Conine is hitting for a .265 BA, .349 OBP and .544 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored 23 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Paul Skenes looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

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