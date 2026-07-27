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Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Play Phillies On July 27

Griffin Conine and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Conine has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Conine is hitting for a .260 BA, .353 OBP and .510 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 17 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Zack Wheeler (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

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