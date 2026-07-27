Griffin Conine And Marlins Play Phillies On July 27

Conine is hitting for a .260 BA, .353 OBP and .510 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 17 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Zack Wheeler (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

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