Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 19

Conine is hitting for a .278 BA, .371 OBP and .562 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .933 and he has scored 28 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

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