Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Phillies On Aug. 18

Conine is hitting for a .273 BA, .368 OBP and .545 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored 26 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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