Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Padres On July 26

Conine is hitting for a .262 BA, .345 OBP and .515 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 16 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (6-5) takes the mound for the Padres in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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