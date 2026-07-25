Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Padres On July 25

Conine is hitting for a .270 BA, .354 OBP and .530 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 16 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Wandy Peralta (1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.