Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Padres On July 24

Conine is hitting for a .268 BA, .355 OBP and .536 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 16 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Padres will send German Marquez (4-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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