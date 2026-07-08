Griffin Conine And Marlins Play Mariners On July 8

Conine is hitting for a .231 BA, .351 OBP and .415 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 10 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send George Kirby (7-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.