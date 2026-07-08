FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Play Mariners On July 8

Griffin Conine and the Miami Marlins will take on the Seattle Mariners at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Conine has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Conine is hitting for a .231 BA, .351 OBP and .415 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 10 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send George Kirby (7-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News