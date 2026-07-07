Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Mariners On July 7

Conine is hitting for a .226 BA, .351 OBP and .419 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored nine runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (7-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.

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