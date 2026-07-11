Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Guardians On July 11

Conine is hitting for a .260 BA, .365 OBP and .479 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 12 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (2-9) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.06 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.